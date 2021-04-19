Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,548.30. 7,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,385.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $772.01 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.