Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,718 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,718 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,196,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,363,000 after acquiring an additional 162,542 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,622. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

