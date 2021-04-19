Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,701 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

A stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.68. 11,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

