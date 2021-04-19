Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €8.41

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.41 ($9.89).

SDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ETR SDF traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €8.52 ($10.03). 947,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

