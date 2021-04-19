-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

FUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

FUV stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $551,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

