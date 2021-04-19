Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $177,369.53 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $177,369.53 and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,142,673 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

