LGO Token (LGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $259,379.00

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGO Token has a total market cap of $25.29 million and $259,379.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LGO Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00646031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040687 BTC.

LGO Token Profile

LGO is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . The official message board for LGO Token is lgo.group/posts

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

