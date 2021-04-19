ION Market Cap Achieves $488,073.66 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $488,073.66 and $502.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00047730 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00310529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006193 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,570,502 coins and its circulating supply is 13,670,502 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

