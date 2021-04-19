Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €67.57

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.13 ($78.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €63.16 ($74.31). 341,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.72. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.14 ($47.22) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

