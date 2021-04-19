HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

