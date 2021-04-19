Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 28,084 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,084 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in ANSYS by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.06. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

