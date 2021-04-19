Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $45,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.39. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,667. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.