iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is HYA Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,137 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

