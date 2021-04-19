HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up about 1.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. 5,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

