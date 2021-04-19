Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Lessened by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,105 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Xilinx worth $61,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

