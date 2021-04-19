Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.62. 20,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.59. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $291.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

