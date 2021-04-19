Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.00. 156,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

