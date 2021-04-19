HYA Advisors Inc Sells 1,463 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE MPLX remained flat at $$26.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.