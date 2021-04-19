Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. 138,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,181. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

