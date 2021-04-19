Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $129.46 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $129,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SCHG traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.50. 2,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

