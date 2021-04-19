HYA Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

RF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,741. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

