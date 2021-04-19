Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Decreases By 24.2%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 418,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $63.39. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,547. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.