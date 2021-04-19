Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $182.21. 14,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $182.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 435.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

