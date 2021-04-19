Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Up 36.9% in March

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

