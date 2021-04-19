Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.44

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 11971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

