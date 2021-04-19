ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $100.06. 1,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,139. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,320,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ePlus by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

