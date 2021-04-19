Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.39. Ocugen shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 81,511 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on OCGN. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

