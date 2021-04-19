Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.57. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 121,405 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11,167.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

