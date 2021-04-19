Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.57. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 121,405 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11,167.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
