Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Up to $362.85

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $362.85, but opened at $377.43. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $377.00, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

