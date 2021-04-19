Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Gap Up to $468.18

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $468.18, but opened at $480.63. Chemed shares last traded at $482.80, with a volume of 52 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

