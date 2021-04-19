Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.59. 29,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

