Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $97,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.66. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,333. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

