New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $668,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 11,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

