U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

