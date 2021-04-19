QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 154.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

