Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lowered by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,664 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $57,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded down $4.51 on Monday, hitting $364.81. 32,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average is $344.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

