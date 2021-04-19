Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Position Lifted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. 7,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,847. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

