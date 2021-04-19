Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $307.03 or 0.00557086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $2.39 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.40 or 0.01637322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00062287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,709,952 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.