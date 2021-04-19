Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $245.62 million and $38.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00088808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00651641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

