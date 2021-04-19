Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225.98 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $55,417.05 or 1.00549036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $225.98 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00279343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.00 or 0.00665879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.81 or 0.99900850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.60 or 0.00875629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.