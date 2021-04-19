Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $49.10

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.