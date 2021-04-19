QV Investors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.