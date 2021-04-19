ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 19,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ObsEva by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

