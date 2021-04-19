Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $25.29

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NKTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 4,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

