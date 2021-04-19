Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $65.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

