The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.76.

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

