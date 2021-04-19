3,388 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000.

KRE stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

