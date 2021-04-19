Motco Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Motco lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.16. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,442. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

