Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,132.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

