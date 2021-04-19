PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Argus

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

